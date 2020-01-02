Julian Castro drops out of US 2020 presidential race

In this file photo taken April 18, 2016 Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julian Castro addresses the North American Building Trades Union National Legislative Conference in Washington, DC. — AFP pic

WASHINGTON, Jan 2 — Julian Castro, an Obama-era cabinet member and the only Hispanic candidate in the US presidential race, ended his 2020 White House bid today after failing to boost his flagging poll numbers.

“It’s with profound gratitude to all of our supporters that I suspend my campaign for president today,” Castro said on Twitter, adding that he would “keep fighting for an America where everyone counts.”

The 45-year-old former mayor of San Antonio, Texas had struggled to raise his profile in a crowded Democratic Party nomination field, rarely rising above two per cent in polls. — AFP