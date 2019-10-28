Two women found dead in Singapore flat in second suspected murder in a day

Police vehicles were seen near Block 7A Commonwealth Avenue, where two women were found dead. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Oct 28 — A 22-year-old man was arrested yesterday evening after two women were found dead in a Housing and Development Board flat in Commonwealth, in what was the second suspected murder within a day.

The police said that they were alerted to a case of two unnatural deaths at Block 7A Commonwealth Avenue at 7.24pm.

Two women — 56 and 90 years old respectively — were found lying motionless in a flat and were pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said that another two people were sent to the National University Hospital.

Preliminary investigations revealed the two deceased persons and the suspect are related to one another, the police said. TODAY understands that the women are the grandmother and mother of the suspect.

The man will be charged in court today with murder.

Police investigations are ongoing.

The earlier alleged murder unfolded in the wee hours of yesterday, when a 63-year-old Singaporean man was found dead in a third-storey unit at Block 663, Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6 at 5.45am.

A 54-year-old woman, understood to be a Chinese national, was arrested and will similarly be charged for murder today.

Neighbours told TODAY that they were a “very loving” couple who held hands and frequented the nearby market. They also appeared to have a toddler granddaughter. — TODAY