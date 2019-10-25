Singapore officer to be charged with rash act over National Serviceman's death

During a Singapore military exercise in November last year, a Bionix armoured vehicle reversed into and mounted a Land Rover, killing Corporal Liu Kai who was in the driver’s seat. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE — A 28-year-old Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) officer, Captain Ong Lin Jie, will be charged in a Singapore court today with committing a rash act causing death of full-time National Serviceman Corporal First Class Liu Kai in November last year.

On November 3, 2018, during a military exercise, a Bionix armoured vehicle reversed into and mounted a Land Rover, killing CFC Liu who was in the driver’s seat.

The Singapore Police Force added in a statement today that five others will also be charged with breaching the official secrets act following leaked photographs of the incident.

Two of them, Muhammad Arif Bin Azman and Mohamad Haikal Bin Mohamad Zainal Abiddin, were serving their National Service with the Singapore Civil Defence Force and were at the scene where they took photographs of the incident and disseminated them via Whatsapp.

The other three — Brandon Tan Jien Jet, Thng Yu Xuan and Muhammad Zaki Bin Haji Mokhtar — received the photographs, and despite knowing that the photographs were sensitive official information, also shared the photographs. — TODAY