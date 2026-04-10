JAKARTA, April 10 — Indonesia’s sovereign wealth fund Danantara Indonesia has established a new government-owned vehicle to accelerate waste-to-energy investments, as demand for sustainable waste management solutions continues to grow.

Investment director at Danantara Investment Management (DIM), Fadli Rahman, said the entity, known as PT Daya Energi Bersih Nusantara (Denera), was founded on April 1.

“It is a new company founded by DIM to focus on the waste-to-energy programme,” he said, according to Antara News Agency, on Friday.

Rahman, who oversees waste-to-energy initiatives at DIM, said Denera would take equity stakes in projects developed through joint ventures, holding a 30 per cent share, while private developers would own the remaining stake.

He said Denera, a subsidiary of DIM, would also take responsibility for operating the projects.

He noted that each waste-to-energy facility is expected to require an investment of around Rp2.5 trillion (RM580.6 million) to Rp2.8 trillion, reflecting the capital-intensive nature of the sector. — Bernama