18 months’ probation for Singapore youth who molested female Zouk employee

Rohan Raviendran was ordered on October 18 to serve 80 hours of Singapore community service and undergo psychological treatment and counselling if required. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE — A 19-year-old man was sentenced to one-and-a-half years of supervised probation on October 18 for squeezing the buttock of an employee of popular nightclub Zouk.

Rohan Raviendran was also ordered to serve 80 hours of community service and undergo psychological treatment and counselling if required. His mother posted a bond of S$5,000 (RM15,321) to ensure his good behaviour.

District Judge May Mesenas warned the youth that he could be sent to reformative training if he committed more offences.

“It’s best that you don’t consume alcohol if it causes you to be in this situation... You’re almost 20 years old. You know what you did. You can be forthcoming with your mother about your activities,” the judge added.

She also told him that clubbing is “out of the question now” as he is required to remain indoors from 10pm to 6am.

Probation is usually offered to first-time offenders between 16 and 21 years old. This does not result in a recorded criminal conviction, and allows young offenders to continue with their education or employment while serving their sentences.

Meanwhile, reformative training is a regimented rehabilitation programme for offenders under the age of 21 who commit relatively serious crimes.

The court heard that the incident happened in the wee hours of December 27 last year.

Before heading to Zouk in the Clarke Quay area that evening, Rohan drank alcohol with his friends at a nearby bridge. It was not stated how much he consumed.

At about 2am, while he was close to the entrance of the nightclub, his victim walked past him. She cannot be named due to a court gag order to protect her identity, and her age was similarly redacted from court documents.

Rohan squeezed her buttock with his hand, prompting her to turn around and confront him.

She called the club bouncers, who took him to a holding room while they called the police. — TODAY