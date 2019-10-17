Malaysian man jailed 10 weeks in Singapore for taking upskirt photos, videos of teen student and co-tenant

A Singapore court heard that Albert Ko Shian Yee, 25, will be deported back to Malaysia once he has served his prison sentence. — Unsplash pic via TODAY

SINGAPORE, Oct 17 — A 25-year-old Malaysian was sentenced to 10 weeks’ jail yesterday for taking upskirt videos and photographs of women, including his fellow tenant.

Albert Ko Shian Yee, who was in Singapore on a work permit at the time of the offences, pleaded guilty to three counts of insulting a woman’s modesty. Five other such charges were taken into consideration for sentencing.

The court heard that Ko was nabbed on March 19 at about 11pm. His 17-year-old victim had felt a graze on her thigh while heading up on an escalator at Tampines MRT Station.

When the student turned around, she saw Ko standing behind her with his mobile phone in his hand, but he fled after she tried to grab him.

Another man caught Ko when she shouted for help, and the man also called the police.

Ko admitted that he had noticed the girl leaving the women’s toilet at the MRT station and had followed her with the intention of taking photos up her skirt.

He managed to take two photos, but accidentally touched her inner thigh while doing so.

The authorities later found the photos in the “deleted” folder on his phone. — TODAY