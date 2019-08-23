Polish rescue service finds body of trapped caver

A rescue team representive shows a picture from a search operation for two cave climbers trapped in the Tatra mountains during a news conference in Zakopane, Poland August 21, 2019. — Agencja Gazeta/Marek Podmokly pic via Reuters

WARSAW, Aug 23 — Polish rescuers have found the body of one of two cavers trapped in a cavern in Poland's Tatra mountains since Saturday, mountain rescue service TOPR said late yesterday.

“The first of the cavers has been found in the cave, he is dead. More information will be available tomorrow,” TOPR said.

The two became trapped in the Wielka Sniezna cave, the longest and deepest in the Tatra mountains, on Saturday and rescue services were notified by colleagues who had accompanied them on the excursion. — Reuters