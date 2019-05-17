Taiwan parliament begins discussion of landmark same-sex legislation

Same-sex marriage supporters shout during a parliament vote on three draft bills of a same-sex marriage law, outside the Legislative Yuan in Taipei May 17, 2019. — Reuters pic

TAIPEI, May 17 — Taiwan’s parliament today began discussion of a landmark bill to legalise same-sex marriage, amid a heated debate over marriage equality that has divided the self-ruled island.

Thousands of supporters of same-sex marriage gathered in Taipei, the capital, outside parliament, which was set to vote on a series of bills that could offer same-sex couples similar legal protections for marriage as heterosexuals.

Today’s vote will follow a years-long debate over marriage equality. In 2017, the democratic island’s constitutional court declared same-sex couples had the right to legally marry, and set a deadline of May 24 for legalisation.

In passing the bill, Taiwan will take the lead in Asia regarding such unions. Australia also passed legislation to allow same-sex marriage in 2017, sparking rainbow celebrations.

Neighbouring China and Hong Kong do not recognise such unions. — Reuters