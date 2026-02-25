KOTA KINABALU, Feb 25 — The number of flood victims seeking shelter at temporary relief centres (PPS) in Sabah has risen to 2,616 as of 4pm today after four more districts were hit by floods.

In a statement, the Sabah State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat said five districts are now affected — Membakut, Sipitang, Sook, Beaufort and Pitas.

So far, 10 relief centres have been opened.

One centre in Membakut is housing 211 people, one in Beaufort (359), one in Sook (73), and two in Sipitang (196).

Five centres have been opened in Pitas, where the number of evacuees has increased to 1,777 at 4pm, up from 1,695 at noon.

A total of 140 villages across the five districts have been affected. — Bernama