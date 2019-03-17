Police report made after private car driver took videos of PM Lee’s son, says report

A police report has been made regarding videos taken of the son of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong who was offered a ride in a private car. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, March 17 — A police report has been made regarding videos taken of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s son, Li Yipeng, who was offered a ride in a private car, The Straits Times reported today.

Quoting a statement by the police, the report said the car was driven by a 31-year-old Singaporean man.

It is believed the vehicle was not a private-hire car, said the online report.

In the videos, the report said the man was heard asking Li, 36, repeatedly to confirm his identity, his home address and also his security arrangements.

The police said the videos were taken without Li’s knowledge or permission.

The report said the police is “looking into the matter with the assistance of the driver because the nature of the questions raises serious security concerns, given Mr Li’s background”.

It reported that the 31-year-old man was previously convicted of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent under the Road Traffic Act.

An offence of driving without valid insurance under the Act was taken into consideration during sentencing in 2014, said the report.

The Straits Times reported that the police are also investigating the circulation of a photo showing a Facebook post purportedly made by Prime Minister Lee about the incident.

The photo’s content has been established to be fake and a 39-year-old man is assisting the police in investigations on this, said the report.

According to the report, the image has been circulating online on platforms such as Telegram and Facebook.

Lee’s press secretary, Chang Li Lin was reported as saying that the Prime Minister was aware of the incident, the videos and the fake Facebook post.

“It is of concern that a vulnerable person can be taken advantage of like this. Yipeng happens to be Prime Minister’s son, but many other vulnerable persons go about Singapore on their own, and they must be able to do so safely, without being taken advantage of or harassed and without their privacy being breached,” she was quoted as saying.

Chang added that as the matter was being investigated by the police, Lee would not comment further, but thanked members of the public who had expressed concern about the matter. — Bernama