Armed police are seen following a shooting at the Al Noor mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand March 15, 2019. — Reuters pic

CHRISTCHRCH, March 15 — New Zealand police warned that “extremely distressing footage” existed relating to a deadly mosque shooting in Christchurch today, and urged that it not be shared.

“Police are aware there is extremely distressing footage relating to the incident in Christchurch circulating online,” New Zealand police said in a Twitter post.

“We would strongly urge that the link not be shared. We are working to have any footage removed.” — AFP