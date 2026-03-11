MARCH 11 — The migration of individuals from rural to urban areas in Malaysia plays a pivotal role in demographic and economic transformations, influencing job markets, living standards, and social services. Urban hubs such as Kuala Lumpur, Johor Bahru, and Selangor draw in migrants, but this trend highlights significant disparities between rural and urban areas. The examination reveals the motivations, trends, social and economic effects of rural-to-urban migration, alongside the policy challenges for achieving equitable development.

In response to rural-to-urban migration, Malaysia is implementing strategies to develop rural regions and promote balanced growth. These policies aim to mitigate “push” factors like poverty and limited opportunities in villages. The urbanisation trend has accelerated dramatically, with around 79 per cent of the population now living in urban areas, up from less than 70 per cent in 2010. Young individuals often migrate for improved job prospects, education, or familial connections, with many not returning as urban employment typically offers better wages than agricultural jobs.

Challenges arise in urban life, including overcrowding, traffic congestion, and insufficient public services. Many new migrants find themselves in low-paying roles within sectors like construction or cleaning, struggling with high living costs, particularly rising rents, leading some to rethink their moves.

According to the recent Malaysia Migration Report 2024, published by the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) in 2025, internal migration drives these changes, with over 60 per cent of movements being internal, primarily urban-to-urban transfers (84.6 per cent), compared with only 0.6 per cent rural-to-urban.

According to the author, the urbanisation trend has accelerated dramatically, with around 79 per cent of the population now living in urban areas, up from less than 70 per cent in 2010. — Unsplash pic

States such as Johor, Selangor, and Sabah are experiencing the highest internal migration rates, while Kuala Lumpur remains the focal point due to job availability and educational opportunities. Although rural-to-urban migration is not dominant, it remains significant as younger people seek better employment and educational opportunities. Economic incentives, such as higher wages in urban sectors compared to agricultural jobs, are substantial motivators, alongside family connections and environmental factors influencing moves.

Education opportunities contribute to trends in rural-to-urban migration, with many young people pursuing further education in urban centres and often remaining after graduation. The continuous outflow of working-age individuals creates repercussions for rural areas, weakening agricultural modernisation and small-business growth, and thereby increasing reliance on remittances from urban workers, making local economies vulnerable to urban economic fluctuations.

This situation complicates rural communities’ ability to maintain critical services such as healthcare, education, and transportation, creating a cycle where inadequate infrastructure and decreased job prospects spur further migration, intensifying rural depopulation. In urban regions, rising internal migration intensifies competition for housing and public services, as rapid population growth drives up housing costs and creates service scarcity.

New migrants often find themselves in informal or low-skilled jobs, exacerbating socio-economic disparities, as elevated living costs in urban settings limit their access to opportunities and deepen spatial inequalities. Addressing these challenges necessitates measures to alleviate urban pressure while enhancing the appeal of rural living. Strategic urban planning should focus on housing, transportation, and zoning while fostering affordable housing and informal settlements. Concurrently, rural development initiatives should prioritise economic diversification and improved infrastructure to empower local communities without requiring migration.

Investments in rural education, healthcare, and essential services can discourage migration by preparing youth for local job markets. Furthermore, leveraging national migration data will enable informed policymaking in high-migration regions. The government has initiated policies such as the Rural Development Policy 2030 and the Shared Prosperity Vision 2030 to improve rural infrastructure and economic prospects, with initiatives to transform communities into mini-satellite cities.

Despite these efforts, implementation remains challenging, and the ongoing urban migration calls for urgent action to address affordable housing and to incentivise rural industries. The complex dynamics of Malaysia’s rural-urban migration highlight the necessity for effective policies that synchronise urban growth with rural development, ensuring the preservation of community ties and equitable opportunities.

* The author is a Research Fellow at the Ungku Aziz Centre for Development Studies (UAC), Universiti Malaya, and can be reached at [email protected].

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.