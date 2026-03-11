MARCH 11 — In Rule of law demands that we know the law, first and foremost I explained that the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief is appointed under Section 5(1) of the MACC Act 2009 (the Act).

Upon appointment, the MACC chief is deemed under Section 5(4) of the Act to be a member of the general public service of the Federation for purposes of discipline.

The authority that exercises jurisdiction over the general public service of the Federation is the Public Service Commission (PSC) established under Article 139(1) of the Federal Constitution.

The PSC is the Disciplinary Authority defined under Regulation No. 3 of the Public Officers (Conduct and Discipline) Regulations 1993 (PU(A) 395/1993) which came into force December 15, 1993.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission headquarters in Putrajaya in this file picture dated March 3, 2025. — Picture by Choo Choy May

Regulations 1993 is made by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong (YDPA) in exercise of the powers conferred by Article 132(2) of the Federal Constitution.

I suggested that the provisions of the law above had been overlooked in the matter arising from the Bloomberg report concerning MACC chief Tan Sri Azam Baki.

It is therefore pleasing to read that Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar has referred the report by the Special Investigation Committee on the shareholding issue involving Azam Baki to the right authority.

“I have forwarded the report to the JPA (Public Service Department), and we will convene a Disciplinary Board meeting soon,” Shamsul Azri told reporters after the handover of bubur lambuk and the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department’s Light Operational Vehicle on Tuesday (March 10).

As I wrote in Probe of MACC chief must be in accordance with the law Azam Baki must be dealt with in accordance with the law — even if he is a whiter than white person.

To be dealt with according to law is a matter of right.

* This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.