MARCH 5 — Malaysia’s enforcement agencies possess formidable investigative powers.

Under statutes such as the Criminal Procedure Code, the Police Act 1967, and specialised legislation like the MACC Act, investigators are authorised to locate suspects, conduct searches, question witnesses, and make arrests where reasonable suspicion exists.

But these powers come with a fundamental condition: they must be exercised within the limits of the law.

Where individuals are overseas, the law already provides well-established mechanisms for enforcement agencies to locate and pursue suspects beyond Malaysian jurisdiction.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) logo is pictured at its headquarters in Putrajaya, September 9, 2025. — Picture by Choo Choy May

These include:

Interpol Notices – Malaysia may request a Red Notice to alert international law enforcement agencies to locate and provisionally arrest a suspect pending extradition.

Intelligence co-operation – PDRM regularly collaborates with foreign enforcement bodies in regional and cross-border investigations.

Mutual Legal Assistance (MLA) – Under the Mutual Assistance in Criminal Matters Act 2002, the Attorney General may request foreign authorities to assist in identifying and locating individuals relevant to investigations.

Public–private investigative support – In cyber and financial crime investigations, enforcement agencies increasingly work with private entities to trace digital assets and cross-border financial flows.

In short, the investigative toolkit already exists.

What the law does not authorise is the careless or premature publication of personal details of individuals — particularly where such disclosure risks reputational harm without due process.

The law is clear on this point.

The publication of personal information about a suspect engages a delicate balance between:

the public interest in law enforcement,

the right to a fair trial, and

the protection of reputation and privacy.

Law enforcement agencies may rely on qualified privilege when making statements in the course of official duties. But qualified privilege is not a shield for reckless publication.

That protection disappears where information is released unnecessarily, prematurely, maliciously, or with reckless disregard for the truth.

Defamation law exists precisely to address this problem.

In the digital age, reputational damage spreads instantly — and often irreversibly.

Against this backdrop, the publication of James Chai’s personal details raises serious questions about the understanding and exercise of investigative powers.

Subsequent attempts to justify the disclosure through social media explanations only deepen those concerns.

These developments raise legitimate questions as to whether investigative authority — and the privileges attached to it — are being exercised within the limits imposed by the MACC Act and the Criminal Procedure Code.

And importantly, this is not the first time we are seeing the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission misinterpret the legal boundaries governing its own powers.

Only recently, controversy arose when MACC sought to compel a lawyer representing businessman Albert Tei to attend questioning and produce documents linked to his client.

The move triggered concern across the legal community because it potentially intruded into the long-standing doctrine of solicitor-client privilege, a cornerstone of the justice system.

Solicitor-client privilege is not a procedural technicality.

It is the legal safeguard that allows citizens to consult lawyers freely and candidly, without fear that their communications will later be compelled by investigators.

Undermining that protection does not merely affect lawyers — it strikes at the heart of the right to a fair defence.

When investigative agencies misinterpret the limits of their statutory powers, the consequences extend far beyond a single investigation. They risk eroding public confidence in the integrity of the justice system itself.

Enforcement agencies must, of course, investigate wrongdoing. That is their duty.

But power without legal discipline quickly becomes abuse.

The public should also remember that the law provides protections when interacting with enforcement authorities. The Malaysian Bar’s “Red Book – The Police and Your Basic Rights” outlines fundamental safeguards, including the right to ask whether one is under arrest, the right to legal representation, and the limits of police powers during questioning, searches, and detention.

The rule of law demands more than effective enforcement.

It demands that those entrusted with power understand the limits of that power.

Because in a constitutional democracy, no agency — however powerful — operates above the law.

* Vivek Sukumaran is the Bar Council Criminal Law & Strategic Litigation Chairman.

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.