KUALA LUMPUR, March 6 — Malaysia Airlines is introducing additional flights for the Kuala Lumpur–London Heathrow Airport (LHR) and Kuala Lumpur–Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport (CDG) routes from March 6 to 8, 2026, to support travellers affected by ongoing disruptions across global travel networks.

The airline said in a statement today that it is taking proactive steps to provide greater reassurance and continuity for travellers.

“By deploying increased widebody capacity between Asia–Europe, Malaysia Airlines aims to help reunite families and support onward journeys.

“These services will operate on carefully planned alternative routes that avoid affected regions, with safety remaining the airline’s top priority,” it said.

It noted that Malaysia Airlines will operate its regular daily services alongside the supplementary flights, utilising the airline’s A350-900 aircraft.

In addition to these extra services, Malaysia Airlines is working closely with its partner airlines across Europe, Asia and beyond to facilitate onward connections for passengers affected by disruptions elsewhere in the network.

Malaysia Airlines said it will continue to monitor developments closely and stands ready to adjust capacity as needed to maintain reliable connectivity across its global network.

“This initiative reflects the airline’s ongoing commitment to serving as a trusted bridge between continents while providing dependable service and the signature Malaysian Hospitality that passengers around the world have come to expect.

“Travellers can book their flights via the official Malaysia Airlines website at www.malaysiaairlines.com or via the airline’s official mobile app,” it added. — Bernama