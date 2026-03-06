LABUAN, March 6 — Labuan police have crippled an online scam syndicate with the arrest of 13 Chinese nationals operating from a double-storey house near Pulau Buah here.

Labuan police chief Supt Mohd Hamizi Halim said the suspects were arrested on February 28 during a raid conducted in collaboration with the Labuan Immigration based on intelligence and information received from the public.

During the raid, police seized 21 sets of computers and 83 mobile phones believed to have been used for online scam activities.

He said police suspected that the syndicate had shifted its operations from major cities to Labuan.

“We believe this is part of their strategy to avoid detection,” he told Bernama today.

Mohd Hamizi said this was the first time police had detected a group of Chinese nationals operating an online scam syndicate in the island.

“We are trying to identify and track down the mastermind of the syndicate,” he added.

The 13 suspects, comprising 12 men and one woman aged between 26 and 47, have been remanded until March 6 to assist in investigations.

The case is being investigated under Sections 420 and 120B of the Penal Code for cheating and criminal conspiracy.

He said four of the suspects did not have valid travel documents, and they will also be investigated under Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63.

Mohd Hamizi said the investigation papers have been forwarded to the Sabah State Prosecution Office for further action.

He said 26 commercial crime cases related to online scams had been reported in Labuan so far this year, involving losses amounting to about RM688,319. — Bernama