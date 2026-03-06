KUALA LUMPUR, March 6 — The Sessions Court here today granted FashionValet Sdn Bhd founder Datin Vivy Yusof and her husband Datuk Fadzarudin Shah Anuar temporary release of their international passports to facilitate visa arrangements for their Haj pilgrimage.

Judge Rosli Ahmad granted the application, filed by lawyer Shaarvin Raaj on behalf of the couple, allowing them to hold their passports from today until next Monday.

“The passports will be handed over to both applicants today, and they are required to return them to the court on March 9,” he said.

Earlier, Shaarvin said the temporary release of the passports was to allow the couple to arrange their visa applications, after which they will book flights to Makkah for the Haj.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Noor Syazwani Mohamad Sobry said the prosecution had no objection to the request.

Vivy, 38, whose full name is Vivy Sofinas Yusof, and Fadzarudin, 37, were charged on Dec 5, 2024, with criminal breach of trust involving RM8 million in investment funds from Khazanah Nasional Berhad (Khazanah) and Permodalan Nasional Berhad (PNB).

The duo, acting as directors of FashionValet Sdn Bhd, were accused of committing CBT by authorising a payment of RM8 million from FashionValet’s corporate bank account to 30 Maple Sdn Bhd without the approval of the company’s Board of Directors.

The offence was allegedly committed on August 21, 2018, at Public Bank Berhad, Bukit Damansara branch.

They are charged under Section 409 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 34, which provides for a maximum jail term of 20 years, whipping, and a possible fine upon conviction. — Bernama