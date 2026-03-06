KUALA LUMPUR, March 6 — Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today announced that the party is opening its doors unconditionally to former members and new supporters, framing the move as a gesture of reconciliation during Ramadan.

He said the holy month, which encourages reflection, the strengthening of ties and unity among Muslims, was the right time to reconnect with the party’s wider struggle.

“Umno is opening the doors of this Rumah Bangsa as widely as possible to any former members who were expelled or suspended to return, or to any individuals who wish to join this struggle,” Zahid said in a statement.

He added that in the spirit of Ramadan, past mistakes and differences would be fully forgiven to allow the party to begin a new chapter and reinforce its unity.

The process will be coordinated by the Rumah Bangsa Committee chaired by Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin, in line with Umno’s constitution.

Zahid said the initiative was aimed at strengthening the party’s foundations, which rest not only on organisational structure but also on the support and solidarity of members at all levels. He expressed hope that the effort would be blessed and serve as a point of unity to reinforce Umno’s strength in continuing its agenda for religion, race and country, while ensuring a better future for Malaysians.