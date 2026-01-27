JANUARY 27 — The recent strengthening of the ringgit should not be read merely through the familiar lenses of interest-rate differentials, portfolio inflows, or short-term market sentiment.

These factors matter, but they are insufficient to explain why Malaysia’s currency is now perceived as structurally stronger and more resilient.

A deeper explanation lies in Malaysia’s evolving role in the global rare earth supply chain — a role that is quietly reshaping how markets price Malaysia’s economic future.

Rare earth elements are no longer obscure inputs known only to engineers and geologists. They are the backbone of the twenty-first-century economy.

Electric vehicles, wind turbines, semiconductors, advanced electronics, and modern weapons systems all depend on them. In geopolitical terms, rare earths have become as strategic as oil once was.

For decades, China has dominated this sector, not only in mining but, more crucially, in processing and separation.

Control over processing is where pricing power, supply discipline, and geopolitical leverage reside.

This concentration has alarmed the United States and its allies, particularly as rare earths are embedded in defence platforms and critical infrastructure.

As a result, the global push today is not full decoupling from China, but supply chain diversification and risk reduction.

This is where Malaysia enters the strategic equation.

As highlighted in a recent analysis by ThinkChina, Malaysia has emerged as a lynchpin in US-led and allied efforts to loosen China’s grip on rare earth supply chains.

Unlike many countries that possess rare earth deposits but lack industrial capacity, Malaysia already hosts advanced downstream infrastructure. This gives it a first-mover advantage that is both economic and geopolitical.

At the centre of this shift is Lynas Rare Earths’ advanced materials plant in Pahang.

This facility is the largest rare earth processing plant outside China and represents a rare industrial capability in today’s fractured global economy. Processing — not mining — is where value is created, technology is embedded, and strategic trust is earned.

Malaysia’s rare earth strategy also aligns with its broader development goals. — Reuters pic

Importantly, Malaysia is no longer just hosting basic separation activities.

Of the 17 rare earth elements that exist, the Lynas facility in Pahang has managed to commercially produce several of the most economically and strategically important ones.

Chief among these are neodymium and praseodymium, often referred to collectively as NdPr.

These are indispensable for producing permanent magnets used in electric vehicle motors, wind turbines, hard disk drives, and a wide array of advanced electronics.

More significantly, Malaysia has taken a decisive step up the value chain with the successful production of heavy rare earth elements, particularly dysprosium and terbium.

These elements are far rarer, far more valuable, and far more sensitive geopolitically.

They are essential for high-performance magnets that must function under extreme heat and stress, such as those used in aerospace systems, advanced robotics, and defence technologies.

This distinction matters. Many countries can process light rare earths. Very few can process heavy rare earths at scale outside China.

By doing so, Malaysia has moved from being a peripheral player to becoming a critical node in global supply chains that underpin future technologies.

Policy choices have reinforced this structural shift.

Malaysia’s decision to restrict the export of unprocessed rare earth minerals signals a clear industrial strategy: the country is no longer content to export raw materials and import finished products.

Instead, it aims to capture value domestically through refining, separation, and eventually downstream manufacturing, including magnets and advanced components.

This policy clarity has direct macroeconomic consequences.

High-value processing attracts long-term foreign direct investment rather than volatile short-term capital flows. It brings in technology, skills, and stable export revenues denominated in foreign currencies.

Over time, these inflows strengthen the balance of payments, reduce external vulnerability, and improve investor confidence — precisely the conditions under which a currency gains credibility and strength.

Seen in this light, the ringgit’s recent performance is not accidental.

It reflects markets reassessing Malaysia’s structural fundamentals rather than reacting to speculative cycles.

There is also a geopolitical premium embedded in this reassessment.

As the United States and its partners seek trusted, politically stable, and commercially reliable supply chain partners, Malaysia fits the profile.

It has not weaponised its resources through arbitrary export bans, nor has it pursued exclusivity with any single power.

Instead, it offers predictability, regulatory clarit,y and openness to investment — qualities markets reward.

Currencies today increasingly reflect strategic relevance, not just macroeconomic indicators.

Once a country establishes itself as a trusted hub in one critical supply chain, spillover effects follow. Advanced manufacturing clusters form. Supporting industries develop. Research partnerships deepen.

These dynamics anchor long-term demand for the national currency.

Malaysia’s rare earth strategy also aligns with its broader development goals.

Rather than chasing growth through low-cost labour or environmentally destructive extraction, it is leveraging strategic minerals to reshape its industrial profile.

Rare earths are being treated not as commodities to be exhausted, but as instruments of long-term statecraft.

None of this is without risk.

Environmental governance must be rigorous and transparent. Public trust cannot be taken for granted, especially given past controversies surrounding rare earth processing.

Institutional credibility is as important as industrial capability. A failure on governance would quickly erode both domestic legitimacy and international confidence.

Yet if managed prudently, Malaysia’s rare earth strategy offers something increasingly rare in today’s volatile global economy: a pathway to growth that is both strategic and stabilising.

The rising power of the ringgit, then, is best understood not as a temporary fluctuation, but as a signal.

Markets are beginning to price in Malaysia’s future — a future in which the country is no longer merely a participant in globalisation, but a strategic enabler of it.

* Phar Kim Beng is professor of Asean Studies and director of the Institute of International and Asean Studies, International Islamic University of Malaysia.

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.