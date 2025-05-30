MAY 30 — Undoubtedly, the Asean Summit held in the capital earlier this week concluded on a high note, marking a significant moment for regional diplomacy and Malaysia’s leadership on the South-east Asian stage.

Several key milestones were achieved at the meeting, which was attended by leaders from all ten Asean member states and key dialogue partners.

One of the most significant outcomes of the summit was the formal announcement that Timor-Leste will become a full member of Asean by October 2025.

Membership in Asean is never an easy path for any country, as the regional bloc works on a consensus basis. All it takes is for a member country to oppose the new entrant, and it goes out the window.

There have been some anxious moments for the youngest Asian nation, which has just a 1.5 million population, with one Timor Leste diplomat joking that “going to heaven is easier than joining Asean.”

According to the author, several key milestones were achieved at the Asean Summit, which was attended by leaders from all ten Asean member states and key dialogue partners. — Reuters pic

Resource-rich Timor-Leste occupies the eastern part of the island of Timor, at the far eastern tip of the Indonesian archipelago.

But with its biggest supporter, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, pushing for its entrance into Asean, there were plenty of behind-the-scenes persuasions to ensure a consensus was met.

After years of preparation and observer participation, Timor-Leste’s accession was unanimously endorsed.

The Prime Minister described the decision as “historic and deeply symbolic,” noting that it represents Asean’s commitment to inclusivity and support for emerging democracies in the region.

Malaysia has been providing training for the country’s budding diplomats at the Institute of Diplomacy and Foreign Relations (IDFR).

The IDFR also organised a specialised programme for over 50 government officials in support of Timor-Leste’s journey toward Asean membership.

In addition, two key high-level meetings — the Asean-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit and the Asean-GCC-China Summit — concluded successfully on the sidelines of the 46th Asean Summit.

The Asean-GCC-China Summit, which was attended by China’s Premier Li Qiang, is unprecedented as this is the first of its kind, reflecting Malaysia’s push for greater economic cooperation.

Against the backdrop of crippling tariffs and rising economic uncertainties, the Al Jazeera described the meeting as “alternative centres of global power in full display with the GCC and China attending the Asean summit for the group’s inaugural trilateral meeting.”

The GCC comprises Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Both engagements reflected Asean’s increasing global relevance and its strategy of balanced engagement.

For Anwar, the summit was not only a diplomatic success but a personal milestone that underscored his growing influence in regional affairs.

The successful hosting of the summit was a defining moment in his premiership as the event offered a platform to showcase his commitment to multilateralism, inclusive development, and principled diplomacy.

He was able to forge economic consensus in rallying member states around the Asean Digital Trade Framework Agreement (ADTFA), demonstrating his ability to bridge diverse economic interests. He successfully aligned Malaysia’s digital economy goals with broader Asean ambitions.

Some have asked why the Palestine issue was brought up at a forum which should emphasise only regional economic operation, but the point is that Asean needs to be a voice that has to be taken seriously by the international community.

Anwar used the summit to push for a stronger Asean position on the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. His passionate advocacy led to a joint Asean statement urging an immediate ceasefire and calling for greater humanitarian access — a rare unified stance on a sensitive international issue.

Anwar also convened a special session on sustainable energy, bringing together ministers and private sector leaders to discuss accelerating the energy transition. His proposal for a regional Asean Green Finance Initiative gained traction, with several member states agreeing to explore joint green bond issuances.

Kudos to the Foreign Ministry for elevating the Malaysian diplomatic status with its smooth and well-organised hosting of the summit. It certainly has Malaysia’s reputation as a capable and constructive regional player.

Anwar’s emphasis on dialogue, inclusivity, and regional solidarity certainly resonated with both Asean leaders and external partners.

But the job for Malaysia’s Asean 2025 Chairmanship, themed “Inclusivity and Sustainability”, isn’t fully done yet.

Three major events are coming up with the Asean Foreign Ministers and Asean Post Ministerial Conference (AMM PMC) in July, and the Asean Economic Ministers meeting in September. The grand finale is from October 24-26, where the 47th Summit will be held and attended by its dialogue partners.

Asean dialogue partners are Australia, Canada, China, the European Union, India, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States.

* Datuk Seri Wong Chun Wai, a veteran journalist, is the chairman of Bernama, the national news agency.

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.