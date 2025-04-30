APRIL 30 — In the modern digital age, smartphones have become an integral part of daily life. While these devices offer convenience, instant communication, and access to information, their presence in the lives of young children has raised pressing concerns. What was once a tool for adult productivity is now increasingly found in the hands of children, often unsupervised and for long durations. This growing dependence on screens is not only altering the way children play and learn but also potentially harming their mental, emotional, and physical development.

In Malaysia, smartphone usage among children is becoming more common at increasingly younger ages. According to the National Health and Morbidity Survey 2017, 94 per cent of internet users in the country accessed the internet via smartphones. A study by Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris reported that more than 78 per cent of parents in urban areas allow their children to use mobile devices without supervision. This early exposure, often seen as harmless or even educational, may in fact be interfering with the natural development of children.

Health experts warn that excessive screen time can lead to a host of health issues. The Mayo Clinic recommends that children aged two to five should not exceed one hour of screen time per day. However, many Malaysian children exceed this guideline by a wide margin. Frequent use of smartphones has been associated with sleep problems, obesity, eye strain, and decreased physical activity. Long-term exposure to screens can even alter brain development in young children, affecting attention span and emotional regulation.

The psychological effects are equally concerning. A 2017 study by Aznan Omar from Universiti Melaka highlighted how mobile gaming addiction among children is becoming more common. Many of these games are designed to stimulate reward centres in the brain, creating compulsive behaviour. Children hooked on these games may become irritable, withdrawn, and uninterested in real-world interaction or play. This can lead to difficulties in social settings and reduced emotional intelligence.

Parental behaviour also plays a significant role in shaping a child’s relationship with technology. Research by Wan Anita Wan Abas of Universiti Putra Malaysia involving 350 children found that positive parental supervision was linked to healthier device usage. Unfortunately, many parents use smartphones as digital babysitters, giving devices to children to keep them quiet during meals or when parents are occupied. While this may offer short-term relief, it often reduces valuable bonding time and emotional connection between parent and child.

Teachers report that students with high screen time often struggle with concentration, social skills, and problem-solving. — Picture By Raymond Manuel

The impact of smartphone overuse is also evident in educational settings. Teachers report that students with high screen time often struggle with concentration, social skills, and problem-solving. A study by researchers at Universiti Teknologi MARA pointed out that children who are heavily dependent on screens tend to perform poorly in group activities and show less curiosity in class. While some apps do offer educational content, they cannot replace the importance of face-to-face learning, hands-on experiences, and real-time feedback from teachers and peers.

These issues are directly related to Malaysia’s commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly SDG 3 which promotes good health and well-being, and SDG 4 which focuses on quality education. If current trends continue unchecked, Malaysia risks raising a generation that is technologically skilled but socially disconnected and emotionally vulnerable.

It is essential that all stakeholders take action. Parents need to set clear boundaries and monitor the type of content their children consume. Educational institutions should integrate digital literacy into their curriculum, teaching children not just how to use technology but how to use it responsibly. Policymakers and healthcare professionals can support national campaigns to raise awareness about the consequences of early and excessive screen exposure.

Technology is here to stay and can be a powerful tool for growth when used wisely. However, it is up to adults to ensure that children grow up in a balanced environment where imagination, physical play, and social connection are not replaced by endless scrolling and virtual games. Childhood should be filled with laughter, exploration, and meaningful relationships. If we are not careful, we may allow smartphones to take away what makes childhood truly special.

