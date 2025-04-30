APRIL 30 — It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of Jacquita Violet Gonzales Gomes, a devoted educator, a visionary community leader, and a luminous soul whose life was a testament to the highest ideals of service, compassion, and unwavering love for humanity.

For decades, Jacquita, affectionately known to many as Teacher Jacky, dedicated her heart and life to nurturing young minds at her beloved “taska”. From newborns in their earliest days to toddlers as young as two to spirited pre-teens, each child who crossed her path was embraced as one of her own. Her commitment to early childhood education was never merely a profession; it was her sacred calling. In her classroom, every child, regardless of race, religion, or circumstance, found a place of warmth, dignity, and boundless possibility.

Quietly, without seeking praise or recognition, Jacquita extended acts of kindness that few ever fully knew. Families struggling financially found their children still welcomed with open arms. Employees going through life’s storms found in her a steadfast pillar of support. She gave generously and tirelessly, simply because it was in her nature to love, to uplift, and to heal.

Beyond the classroom walls, Jacquita was a beloved cornerstone of the St. Francis Xavier (SFX) Church community in Petaling Jaya. She led children’s formation and baptism programs with the same grace, attentiveness, and profound faith that defined every facet of her life. Her work at SFX was more than service — it was a ministry, touching countless families at the most sacred moments of their spiritual journeys.

Jacquita’s life was also a portrait of incredible resilience. After the tragic disappearance of her beloved husband, Patrick Gomes, a crew member of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, and her courageous battles with cancer, she bore her grief and struggles not with bitterness, but with even greater compassion for others. She remained a quiet but powerful beacon of perseverance, love, and hope, even in her own most difficult hours.

The loss we feel today is immeasurable. Yet we are forever grateful for the countless lives Jacquita so lovingly touched, the children she nurtured, the parents she comforted, the faith she strengthened, and the hope she so generously sowed in our community. Her legacy will endure in every life she shaped, every heart she lifted, and every act of kindness inspired by her example.

The Funeral Mass to celebrate Jacquita’s beautiful life will be held on May 2, 2025 (Friday) at 2:00 PM at St. Francis Xavier Church, Jalan Gasing, Petaling Jaya.

In honour of her life’s work, the family welcomes donations to local children’s education charities close to Jacquita’s heart, continuing her mission of nurturing young minds and spirits.

May her soul rest in eternal peace, and may her light continue to guide us all.

* With all our love, from the generations of children and families, forever grateful for the seeds you planted.

