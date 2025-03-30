MARCH 30 — Ramadan is an important spiritual month for Muslims and is often likened to a madrasah, Dr Shaikh Mohd Saifudden Shaikh Mohd Salleh, Director, Centre for Science and Environment Studies, Institute of Islamic Understanding Malaysia (Ikim) once wrote.

A madrasah is a school, a TVET, a university — a learning and training centre in every sense of the word.

Muslims enter the month with the hope of “graduating” at the end of the Ramadan with a higher level of taqwa, or God-consciousness.

If taqwa, which is the goal of fasting, is attained, then Muslims would be equipped to manage the world in a better way, further wrote Dr Shaikh Mohd Saifudden.

True to being a madrasah, this Ramadan has dished out many lessons, even to its last days — the latest being one on tabayyun. Former Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Islamic Religious Affairs), who is also a former Mufti of the Federal Territories Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri explains the concept as follows:

Ramadan is an important spiritual month for Muslims. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Definition of Tabayyun

Tabayyun is an Arabic word which means verification or validation of the truthfulness of something. Any news or information received should first be analysed and verified in regard to the truthfulness and accuracy of the information to prevent getting involved in any agendas or bad things, such as fitnah, deception and degradation of others due to jealousy and hatred. The commandment for tabayyun is crucial for us to avoid preconception and prejudice.

Imam al-Syaukani said, “What is meant by tabayyun is verifying and carefully analyzing while the meaning of tatsabbut is careful and mindfulness without rushing, with deep understanding and knowledge of certain incident or news received, so that it is clear and apparent to him.” (See Fath al-Qadir, 5/65)

The sanctioning of Tabayyun

Allah SWT commanded us to analyse and verify the truthfulness of any news that we received from anyone. The reason is ... to avoid unwanted things from happening. Allah SWT explains this in the Quran, stating:

يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا إِن جَاءَكُمْ فَاسِقٌ بِنَبَإٍ فَتَبَيَّنُوا أَن تُصِيبُوا قَوْمًا بِجَهَالَةٍ فَتُصْبِحُوا عَلَىٰ مَا فَعَلْتُمْ نَادِمِينَ

“O you who believe, if there comes to you a disobedient one with information, investigate, lest you harm a people out of ignorance and become, over what you have done, regretful.” (Surah al-Hujurat: 6)

Ibn Jarir said: “You should practise tabayyun, which means delaying to convey news that you received until you have verified it and you are certain of its truthfulness. Never accept anything hastily.” (See Jami’ al-Bayan fi Ta’wil al-Quran, 22/286)

Ibn Kathir said: “Allah SWT commanded us to first verify news from the fasiq as precaution. This is to ensure that others would not make a ruling based on his speech which could lead to deception or mistake. (See Tafsir al-Quran al-‘Azim, 7/370)

Syeikh al-Maraghi commented on the above verse stating that Allah SWT is teaching His slaves to have manners and act with good conduct and character in religious and worldly affairs. And in regard to this, when a fasiq comes with news which contradicts the religion, then do not believe him unless you have verified the news first. (See Tafsir al-Maraghi, 26/126)

Syeikh Ali al-Sobuni in his commentaries said that if a fasiq comes to you bearing news, then you should first analyse and verify the truthfulness of the news first. This is to prevent you from making ill-informed allegations or accusations towards certain people. At the time, the only thing you have left is endless regret. (See Sofwah al-Tafasir, 3/216)

Dr Wahbah al-Zuhaili commented on the above verse stating: “Allah SWT commanded His believers stating: When a fasiq comes to you bearing news, the best course of action for you to take is verify its truthfulness, don’t rush to accept and spread it. This is to prevent unwanted things from happening due to an incorrect judgement made which could harm others.” (See al-Tafsir al-Munir, 26/227)

I refer to the above at length in the light of media reports of the scuffle along Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman (TAR) following an alleged dispute between Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) enforcement officers and unlicensed street vendors.

Two viral videos circulating on social media since then showed a purported scuffle between uniformed DBKL officers and a group of traders.

Condemnations against the DBKL officer have come in thick and thin without verification or validation of the incident. There has even been a call for the Minister concerned and the Mayor of Kuala Lumpur to resign and be posted elsewhere respectively.

DBKL has since explained the alleged scuffle resulted from unlicensed vendors ignoring orders for them to leave a pedestrian walkway at Jalan TAR. DBKL said one trader — the balloon seller — had acted aggressively towards its enforcement officer, and that the situation was later defused with no one reported being injured.

A DBKL enforcement officer has since also lodged a police report which the Dang Wangi district police chief confirmed on Saturday (March 29).

So, let the police do their job.

As for us — Muslims and non-Muslims alike — let’s learn a lesson: verify and validate.

Farewell Ramadan. You are truly a madrasah.

Salam Syawal. Maaf Zahir & Batin

