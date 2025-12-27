KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 27 — The Defence Ministry today instructed Army chief General Tan Sri Muhammad Hafizuddeain Jantan to go on leave with immediate effect to allow investigations into certain allegations.

The ministry said the administrative measure was taken to ensure the probe proceeds smoothly without any conflict of interest, Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said in a statement.

He also announced the immediate appointment of Navy commander Admiral Tan Sri Zulhelmy Ithnain as acting Malaysian Armed Forces chief following the retirement of General Tan Sri Mohd Nizam Jaffar, who reached the mandatory retirement age.

Khaled said Zulhelmy will assume the duties of Armed Forces chief with immediate effect.

The ministry expressed its highest appreciation for Mohd Nizam’s service, leadership and contributions during his tenure.

It also conveyed its wishes for the smoothness of his retirement affairs.