DECEMBER 27 — In the early months of Covid-19, Malaysia was confronted with a harsh test of national preparedness. Amid the scramble to save lives, the country rushed to procure 136 ventilators for critically ill patients. Yet when they arrived, 104 were found to be unusable. It was not negligence but desperation, as every nation was scrambling for the same lifesaving machines, and global supply chains were severely disrupted. The episode exposed a painful truth: in a global crisis, dependence on external technological supply quickly becomes a national vulnerability.

At the same time, Malaysia also faced a parallel epidemic in the form of misinformation, pseudoscience, and conspiracy theories. False claims circulated widely: that vaccines contained microchips, that certain herbs or steam inhalation could “kill” the virus, that mRNA vaccines would alter DNA, or that Covid-19 was no worse than the common flu. These myths were not harmless rumours; they shaped behaviour, delayed medical care, and in some cases, cost lives.

As the world marks the International Day of Epidemic Preparedness on December 27, it is timely for Malaysia to reflect on what real readiness means. The next pandemic is not a question of if, but when. Whether Malaysia responds with confidence or chaos will depend largely on the strength of its STEM ecosystem.

STEM literacy matters

Every layer of epidemic management depends on STEM readiness. Data science determines how quickly outbreaks are detected, how trends are analysed, and how policies are guided by predictive modelling. Engineering capacity shapes whether essential medical equipment can be repaired, modified, or produced locally when international supply fails. Biotechnology drives diagnostics, genome sequencing, and vaccine research. Digital technology enables contact tracing, telemedicine, and vaccination monitoring systems that sustain healthcare delivery under movement restrictions.

Yet none of these tools function effectively without public scientific literacy. Communities that understand how viruses spread, why vaccines work, and why collective action matters are far more likely to comply with standard operating procedures and accept vaccination based on evidence rather than fear. When literacy is weak, pandemics spread faster and last longer. When it is strong, responses are faster, smarter, and more trusted.

Importantly, Malaysia did not lack talent during Covid-19. What it lacked was a system that could rapidly mobilise, scale, and integrate that talent. Many scientists, engineers, and innovators worked in isolation or on short-term initiatives. Without a structured national framework, even strong expertise risks becoming partially immobilised in times of crisis. Talent alone is not enough — it must be empowered, coordinated, and sustained.

Building a STEM-ready Malaysia

To truly prepare Malaysia for future epidemics, STEM must be strengthened across several fronts. First, STEM education must be transformed from the ground up. Classrooms must shift from memorising answers to cultivating curiosity through exploration, experimentation, and questioning. Students must learn how to evaluate evidence and question claims — skills essential not only for future scientists, but for citizens navigating a world flooded with misinformation.

Second, Malaysia must expand its biomedical engineering and health-technology sectors. With strategic national investment, local experts should be able to design, test, manufacture, and maintain essential medical devices domestically, reducing reliance during global emergencies.

Third, collaboration between universities, governments, and industry must be institutionalised. Research should not remain confined to laboratories. Shared innovation platforms and industry partnerships can accelerate translation from invention to deployment when time is critical.

Fourth, science communication must become a national priority. Clear, accessible, and trusted communication builds public confidence, reduces the impact of fake news, and transforms complex science into actionable public knowledge — precisely the gap many outreach initiatives now seek to address at the grassroots level.

Finally, Malaysia should establish interdisciplinary rapid-response STEM teams — bringing together virologists, clinicians, engineers, epidemiologists, and data scientists to coordinate surveillance, diagnostics, vaccination strategies, and resource deployment during emergencies.

The International Day of Epidemic Preparedness reminds us that readiness cannot be built during a crisis. It must be cultivated continuously through education, research, innovation, and public trust. Covid-19 proved that even one weak link — whether in equipment, information, or expertise — can jeopardise the entire system.

Early groundwork for future preparedness is already taking shape. The Emerging Infectious Diseases Research Program (EID) at the Advanced Medical and Dental Institute (AMDI), Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM), is purpose-driven to prepare the nation for the next pandemic. They integrate five research platforms — public health, genetics, systems biology, diagnostics, and vaccine research — to support early surveillance and translational studies, underscoring the vital role of cross-disciplinary science in future pandemic readiness.

Looking forward

The ventilator crisis and the infodemic were painful lessons, but they were also clarifying. They showed that STEM is not a luxury, and not confined to classrooms. It is a frontline defence. Malaysia’s survival in the next pandemic will depend on its ability to think scientifically, innovate locally, mobilise talent quickly, and foster a society that trusts evidence over rumours.

Again, the next pandemic is a matter of when, not if. By empowering STEM education, nurturing talent, strengthening national coordination, supporting programmes such as the EID at AMDI, and building homegrown technological capability, Malaysia can ensure that science becomes not just a subject of study, but a national shield — one that protects lives, builds resilience, and safeguards the future.

* Dr Asmida Isa is a senior lecturer and researcher at Institut Perubatan dan Pergigian Termaju (AMDI), Sains@Bertam, Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM), and may be reached at [email protected]

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.