JOHOR BAHRU, Dec 27 — Two men were killed, four people were injured, and a teenage girl was left unconscious following a three-vehicle collision at KM 45.6 of the Senai–Desaru Expressway early this morning.

Pasir Gudang Fire and Rescue Station operations commander PBK I Nazaruddin Yusof said a distress call was received at 5.37 am, prompting the dispatch of one emergency vehicle with eight personnel to the scene.

He said that upon arrival at 5.58 am, the rescue team encountered an accident involving a Proton Saga, a Proton Wira, and a Perodua Myvi.

“Two male victims, aged 21 and 19, who were trapped in the Proton Saga and Proton Wira respectively, were pronounced dead at the scene by Ministry of Health (MOH) personnel.

“The team extricated the two trapped victims, and then handed over all the casualties to the police and MOH for further action,” he said in a statement today.

He added that the five other casualties were an unconscious 14-year-old girl and four adults who sustained injuries.

The rescue operation was concluded around 7.30 am. The authorities are conducting investigations into the cause of the accident. — Bernama