GEORGE TOWN, Dec 27 — Two men suffered burns after a boat they were servicing suddenly caught fire at a land parking area along Jalan Pasir Belanda in Teluk Kumbar near here today.

The two workers, aged 26 and 40, sustained first-degree burns to the head and hands in the fire.

Penang Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Operations Division assistant director John Sagun Francis said the department received an emergency call at 12.58 pm before fire engines were immediately dispatched to the location.

“Upon arrival, the fire involved a boat undergoing maintenance, with an estimated 50 per cent damage due to the fire, and two victims were involved in the incident.

“Both victims sustained first-degree burns to the head and hands while attempting to extinguish the fire themselves. Firefighters carried out extinguishing works using two initial attack hose lines, assisted by the nearby Volunteer Fire Brigade (PBS),” he said in a statement today.

John said preliminary information indicated that the boat had been parked there for a long time, and during the process of installing a battery, a spark occurred and ignited residual oil located nearby.

He said the fire was fully extinguished at 1.27 pm and overhaul works were completed about an hour later, while both victims were given initial treatment by the Malaysian Red Crescent Society (PBSM) team at the scene before being sent to Penang Hospital for further treatment. — Bernama