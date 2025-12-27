KOTA BHARU, Dec 27 — Police arrested five men and seven women over a riot at Melor Public Market here yesterday.

Kota Bharu district police chief ACP Mohd Rosdi Daud said they received a report from a woman, 19, who claimed to have been roughed up by another woman, in her 20s, in an incident at 2.30 pm, which also involved the families of the complainant and the suspect.

“The complainant suffered injuries on her whole body and the cause of the incident is still being investigated,” he said in a statement today, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 147 of the Penal Code for rioting.

All those arrested, aged 20s to 50s, will be taken to the Kota Bharu Magistrate’s Court for remand application. — Bernama