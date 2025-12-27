KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 27 — Puchong Umno has terminated its cooperation with Puchong Harapan following Selangor MP Yeo Bee Yin’s failure to apologise and retract remarks against former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, Utusan Malaysia reported.

Puchong Umno secretary Yusof Yassin said the decision came after the division gave Yeo a 24-hour deadline during a year-end celebration hosted by Selangor Umno Youth at her service centre.

“This decision represents a firm political stance by Puchong Umno in the Puchong parliament seat, Seri Serdang state seat, and Seri Kembangan state seat levels to no longer cooperate with Puchong Harapan.

“As a form of protest and an effort to uphold party principles and dignity, without affecting national-level cooperation unless directed by the Umno or BN central leadership,” he said in a statement yesterday.

According to Utusan Malaysia, Puchong Umno Youth chief Khairul Azmil Bashir Mohamed had submitted a memorandum to Yeo’s office, warning that failure to apologise would result in his wing severing ties with the local DAP division.

Yusof added that the termination of cooperation means Puchong Umno will no longer hold joint meetings, coordinate or organise programmes with Puchong Harapan, or cooperate in any election-related activities.

The division will also be free to take its own stance on local issues.

“This decision does not mean Umno is leaving the unity government at the national or state level. It represents a local political stance, as long as it does not contradict decisions of the Umno supreme council or the BN leadership at the central level,” he said.

Yusof noted that the Puchong Umno division, led by former Seri Serdang assemblyperson Satim Diman, is also unlikely to support any Harapan candidate for the Puchong parliamentary seat.