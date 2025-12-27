DUNGUN, Dec 27 — A man’s attempt to steal a gold chain worth approximately RM30,000 was foiled when he was apprehended by a customer at a gold shop in Paka on Thursday.

Dungun police chief Supt Maizura Abdul Kadir said the 33-year-old suspect was detained at the scene around 12.20 pm.

“The suspect, who was wearing a prayer cap and a face mask, entered the shop pretending to be interested in purchasing jewellery. He then asked an employee to show him a specific gold chain before attempting to flee with it.

“However, the employee managed to lock the automatic doors and a customer quickly intervened to restrain him,” she told Bernama today.

Maizura said police investigations revealed that the suspect had used a car registered under his uncle’s name with falsified registration plates.

She added that the case is being investigated under Section 380 of the Penal Code for theft in a building. Earlier, CCTV footage of the incident had gone viral on Facebook. — Bernama