PETALING JAYA, Dec 27 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) did not issue any instructions to its Perlis state assemblymen (ADUNs) to sign statutory declarations (SDs withdrawing support for Mohd Shukri Ramli as Menteri Besar, its president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said today.

Utusan Malaysia reported Muhyiddin as saying, Bersatu merely submitted the name of its proposed Menteri Besar candidate after being instructed by the Perlis Palace to do so.

“Therefore, Bersatu will listen to explanations from the Perlis Bersatu ADUNs to determine the actual situation surrounding this issue,” he reportedly said in a statement.

Muhyiddin, who is also Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman, said the coalition respected the discretionary powers of the Raja of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Tuanku Syed Putra Jamalullail.

Utusan Malaysia further stated that he added that PN also upheld the Perlis state constitution in the appointment of the Menteri Besar.

“PN respects PAS’ position as the party leading the coalition in Perlis. I hope issues related to the Perlis Menteri Besar can be resolved in the spirit of the wider PN family.

“I am confident that PN component parties each have their own ways of managing any issues that arise prudently, to ensure the stability and continuity of the PN administration in Perlis,” he said.

Yesterday, a newspaper reported that jockeying for positions and pressure from certain interests — including demands for projects that conflict with principles of integrity and being free from corruption — were among the causes of the Perlis political turmoil that culminated in Mohd Shukri stepping down as Menteri Besar.

PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang was quoted as saying the party defended Mohd Shukri’s leadership during his tenure, adding that the crisis was not due to any shortcomings on the part of the Sanglang ADUN.

He said Mohd Shukri’s refusal to bow to certain pressures had resulted in him being victimised, rather than acting unjustly, despite his administration being accepted by the public and seen as governing fairly and with integrity.

Without elaborating, Abdul Hadi said the two main factors were difficult to accept, prompting PAS to take a firm stand.

The Perlis political crisis erupted after a move by five Bersatu ADUNs and three PAS ADUNs to withdraw support for Mohd Shukri.

Subsequently, the three PAS ADUNs involved had their party membership suspended with immediate effect, and Perlis State Legislative Assembly Speaker Rus’sele Eizan later announced unexpected vacancies in the Chuping, Bintong and Guar Sanji seats.