FEBRUARY17 — Malaysia’s Asean Chairmanship in 2025 is poised to profoundly impact the country’s economy, society, and environment. As the chair, Malaysia will be pivotal in shaping the region’s policies and initiatives, fostering economic growth, social cohesion, and environmental sustainability. This leadership role will enable Malaysia to influence key decisions and strategies to drive regional development and cooperation. By hosting numerous high-level meetings and summits, Malaysia will attract international attention and investment, boosting its economic prospects and creating new opportunities for trade and commerce.

In addition to the economic benefits, Malaysia’s chairmanship will promote social cohesion by encouraging collaboration and understanding among Asean member states. This will help address regional challenges such as poverty, inequality, and social unrest, fostering a more inclusive and harmonious society. Furthermore, Malaysia’s commitment to environmental sustainability will be evident in its efforts to promote green initiatives and policies that protect natural resources and combat climate change. By championing sustainable development, Malaysia will set an example for other countries in the region and contribute to the global effort to create a more sustainable future.

Malaysia’s Asean Chairmanship in 2025 will have far-reaching implications for its economy, society, and environment, positioning it as a key player in the region’s growth and development.

Economic Impacts

As the Asean Chair in 2025, Malaysia is expected to bring significant economic benefits. The country will host approximately 323 annual Asean meetings, including the Asean Summit. These events will attract participants from Asean countries and beyond, including representatives from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and Asean Dialogue Partners. This influx of visitors will boost the hospitality, tourism, and local industries, providing a substantial economic stimulus.

The chairmanship will also enhance Malaysia’s trade and investment opportunities. By promoting intra-Asean trade and investments, Malaysia aims to create a highly integrated, competitive, and innovative Asean that is resilient and inclusive. The finalisation of the Asean Digital Economy Framework Agreement (DEFA) and the Green Investment Strategy will further strengthen Malaysia’s position in the regional and global markets. These initiatives will attract foreign direct investment, create jobs, and spur economic growth.

Moreover, Malaysia’s leadership will facilitate the implementation of the Asean Community Vision 2045, a strategic framework designed to address emerging challenges and opportunities. This vision will guide the region’s efforts in economic integration, climate action, connectivity, and social equity, ensuring sustainable and inclusive growth.

Social Impacts

Malaysia’s Asean Chairmanship will also have a significant impact on society. The “Inclusivity and Sustainability” theme reflects the country’s commitment to fostering a unified and prosperous Asean. Malaysia will support local artisans and promote cultural heritage by prioritising local handicraft products as souvenirs for Asean meetings. This initiative will provide additional income for local communities and preserve traditional crafts.

The chairmanship will also promote social equity and inclusivity. Malaysia’s Madani principles, which emphasise inclusivity, integrity, and equitable participation, will guide the country’s leadership in Asean. These principles resonate with Asean’s foundational “Unity in Diversity” principle and will foster a sense of community and belonging among member states. By addressing regional issues such as the South China Sea disputes and the Myanmar crisis, Malaysia will contribute to regional stability and peace.

Furthermore, Malaysia’s leadership will enhance regional resilience by developing pragmatic frameworks for trade facilitation, technology exchange, and resource-sharing. These initiatives will strengthen regional cooperation and ensure that all member states benefit from Asean’s growth and development.

Environmental Impacts

Environmental sustainability is a key priority for Malaysia’s Asean Chairmanship. The Asean Intergovernmental Commission on Human Rights (AICHR) aims to address climate change through the proposed Asean Declaration on the Right to Safe, Clean, Healthy, and Sustainable Environment. This declaration will promote climate action and environmental protection across the region.

Malaysia’s Green Investment Strategy will also be crucial in promoting environmental sustainability. By investing in renewable energy, biodiversity protection, and sustainable practices, Malaysia will reduce its carbon footprint and contribute to global efforts to combat climate change. The chairmanship will also advocate for stronger protection of Southeast Asia’s rainforests and marine ecosystems, vital for the region’s biodiversity and environmental health.

Moreover, Malaysia’s leadership will promote the adoption of Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) technologies, such as artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things (IoT), and blockchain, to bolster the digital economy and spur innovation. These technologies will enhance resource efficiency, reduce waste, and support sustainable development.

In conclusion, Malaysia’s Asean Chairmanship in 2025 will significantly impact the country’s economy, society, and environment. Malaysia will lead Asean towards a resilient and prosperous future by fostering economic growth, promoting social equity, and championing environmental sustainability. The chairmanship will benefit Malaysia and contribute to the overall development and stability of the Asean region. Through its leadership, Malaysia will demonstrate its commitment to creating a unified, inclusive, and sustainable Asean that serves its people with distinction and remains a trusted partner in the global community.

* The writer is a Research Fellow at the Ungku Aziz Centre for Development Studies (UAC), Universiti Malaya, and can be reached at [email protected]

