FEBRUARY 1 — Ipoh City Council member Wong Kar Keat has reportedly clarified that the proposal to ban alcohol sales in Muslim-majority residential areas was only a suggestion from certain groups and has not been approved by the council.

“The local government should not act as a moral police to restrict citizens’ business activities,” he was quoted saying.

But laws on alcohol have nothing to do with religion or race. Alcohol laws serve to protect public order and public health, if not morality as well.

Alcohol laws are enacted worldwide, and are different from country to country. Even in one country, the laws may be different in each state and in each territory.

Why do we have alcohol laws?

The answer to the question is one and simple: alcohol laws help to protect the public from the harmful effects of alcohol.

The purpose and objective of a law is often made known to the public by the authority which enacts or makes the law.

Take for example the law in neighbouring Singapore – the Liquor (Supply and Consumption) Act 2015. Its aim is stated as to minimise public disorder and disamenities arising from drinking in public.

On the other hand, the UK’s Licensing Act 2003, which was introduced following a government White Paper on reforming alcohol and entertainment licensing, has the following objectives:

(a) the prevention of crime and disorder;

(b) public safety;

(c) the prevention of public nuisance; and

(d) the protection of children from harm.

Seemingly more elaborate, the objectives can simply be put as to protect the public. Alcohol laws generally govern matters such as licenses, licensed premises and trading hours, among others.

Under the Singapore legislation, a person must not supply any liquor unless the person is authorised by a liquor licence to supply the liquor. “Supply” includes to sell and to offer or agree to sell. The licensee must also only supply liquor in a licensed premise and only during trading hours, which are from 7am to 10.30pm.

There are stricter rules in places designated as Liquor Control Zones - places with a higher risk of public disorder associated with excessive drinking. Licensed premises within the zones are not allowed to sell takeaway alcohol from 7pm on weekends, the eve of a public holiday and the holiday itself.

As a matter of fact, where alcohol is sold in the cities of the world, it is sold during trading hours as stipulated by law. Don’t look far — just look at Singapore. The rules in that secular island state may be stated as follows:

• No drinking in public areas between 10.30pm of any one day till 7am the next day

• No drinking in licensed premises past 11.59pm to 6am the next day

• Certain areas in Singapore are classified as Liquor Control Zone; at these zones, there are special rules in addition to the public area drinking timings: no-public drinking periods are from 10.30pm on any Friday ending at 7am the following Monday

• At Liquor Control Zones, public drinking is also disallowed from 7pm on any Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday or Friday that is the eve of a public holiday that ends before 7am on the day immediately after the public holiday

Now, the Federal Constitution authorises Parliament to make laws relating to public order, public health or morality which may impinge personal liberties. Parliament in turn may authorise the executive to make by-laws on the same.

If there are liquor control zones in Singapore, why not here?

* This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.