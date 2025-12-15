KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 14 — Seri Negara must no longer be a symbol of colonial power or a playground for a new ruling elite, but a space that belongs to all Malaysians, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today.

Speaking at a ceremony to mark the completion of conservation works at the historic site, Anwar said its restoration was not just about a physical structure, but about reclaiming the nation’s identity and giving a deeper meaning to its independence.

“Our country was independent, our fathers and mothers had contributed immensely, yet there still stood a powerful symbol on a lofty hill in Kuala Lumpur representing the supremacy of the colonial rulers,” he said.

Anwar said Seri Negara had once symbolised the grandeur and dominance of British colonial rule, a reality that continued to trouble him even after Malaya gained independence.

He recalled that in 1982 he and others protested and urged the government to reclaim the site through a fair process, which was later agreed to by then prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

That decision resulted in the property being formally recognised as belonging to the nation, he said.

However, Anwar said periods of neglect followed due to a lack of awareness about national identity, including phases of private management that weakened the site’s historical significance.

“That is why I truly appreciate the role of Khazanah and colleagues who have helped restore its meaning as a symbol,” he said.

He stressed that Seri Negara must not remain an exclusive space and should be accessible to schoolchildren, young people and ordinary Malaysians.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim speaks at the Seri Negara in Kuala Lumpur on December 15, 2025. — Picture by Yusof Isa

“This must not be a place enjoyed only by elites. Do not prevent ordinary people from enjoying these facilities,” he said.

Anwar also rejected the view that Malaysia’s independence was easily won, saying children must be taught that freedom came through struggle and sacrifice.

“Our country did not achieve independence on a ‘golden platter’. There was a price paid in sweat, blood and tears,” he said.

He said the conserved site now weaves historical narratives with local arts, culture and literature from Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah and Sarawak, while incorporating modern technology.

Anwar also warned of Malaysia’s lingering “post-colonial angst”, saying political independence was incomplete if mindsets and attitudes remained unchanged.

“We may be independent, but our soul, mind and attitude are not yet fully free,” he said, adding that replacing colonial rulers with elitist leaders betrayed the spirit of anti-colonialism.

He said the Madani concept emphasised inclusivity by ensuring heritage spaces were shared by all citizens.

“For the first time in history, Seri Negara has been conserved with care and expertise and is now meant to be utilised by all Malaysians,” he said, adding that it should inspire pride in a sovereign nation.

Built in 1913 and formerly known as King’s House, Seri Negara played a central role in national history, including hosting discussions on drafting the Constitution of Malaya between 1955 and 1957.