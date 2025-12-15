PONTIAN, Dec 15 — Malakoff Corporation Berhad (Malakoff) said one of the three contractor personnel injured in the crane collapse at the jetty of the Tanjung Bin Complex here on Saturday has been discharged from hospital, while two others remain hospitalised and are receiving medical care.

In a statement today, Malakoff said it is deeply saddened by the loss of two contractor personnel following the tragic incident on Dec 13, and extends its deepest condolences and continued support to the affected families and loved ones.

“Of the three injured contractor personnel, one has since been discharged, while two remain hospitalised and are receiving medical care, and we will continue to monitor their condition closely,” the company said.

Malakoff said an internal incident investigation is actively underway and that it is fully cooperating and working closely with the Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) and other relevant regulatory authorities to determine the root cause of the incident.

“Operations at the Tanjung Bin Power Plants continue as normal, and the safety and integrity of our operations remain our highest priority,” it said.

The company added that it is committed to transparency throughout the process and will provide further updates as and when there are any material developments.

On Saturday, two contractor workers were killed and three others injured when a crane collapsed during maintenance works at the jetty area of the Tanjung Bin Complex in Kukup, Pontian, prompting authorities to initiate a full investigation into the incident. — Bernama