JOHOR BAHRU, Dec 15 — The Johor government has declared tomorrow a special public holiday for the state in conjunction with Johor Darul Ta’zim’s (JDT) triumph in the 2025 FA Cup after defeating Sabah FC 5-0 in the final last night.

In a statement uploaded on his Facebook page, Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said the declaration was made in compliance with the decree of the Regent of Johor, Tunku Mahkota Ismail, as a mark of celebration for the team’s outstanding achievement in continuing its dominance in Malaysian football.

“However, the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examinations scheduled for that day will proceed as planned to ensure that candidates’ preparations and the duties of examination personnel are not affected.

“JDT’s victory in the 2025 FA Cup once again proves the team’s excellence and consistency as the nation’s football powerhouse, the result of the high commitment shown by the players, coaching staff, and management, who are committed to maintaining the highest standards of excellence,” he said.

He added that the state government also expressed its highest appreciation and gratitude to Tunku Mahkota Ismail for his leadership, commitment, and continuous efforts in elevating Johor football, enabling JDT to continue achieving success both at the domestic and international levels.

“This appreciation is also extended to all Bangsa Johor, who have consistently given their unwavering support to JDT, with the hope that this success will continue to motivate the team to sustain its excellent performance and bring honour to Johor’s name on the world stage,” he said.

In the FA Cup final at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil last night, JDT defeated Sabah FC 5-0 to become the first team to lift the FA Cup trophy for a fourth consecutive time. — Bernama