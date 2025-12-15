KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 15 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department issued a thunderstorm warning for the Klang Valley, with Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya expected to face heavy rain and storms until 1pm today.

The warning also covers parts of Kedah, Penang, Perak, Pahang and Negeri Sembilan in Peninsular Malaysia.

In East Malaysia, several districts in Sabah, including Ranau, Kota Belud, Sandakan and Kinabatangan, are also under the alert.

METMalaysia said rainfall intensity in affected areas could exceed 20mm per hour and may persist for more than an hour.

METMalaysia said thunderstorm warnings are short-term alerts issued when severe weather is imminent and are valid for no more than six hours per release.