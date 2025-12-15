KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 15 — Malaysia's median 5G download speed has nearly halved from its peak in late 2023, a new report from Ookla has found, a sign that the country's rapid and successful adoption of the technology is now putting its single wholesale network under significant strain.

While Malaysia’s 5G rollout has reached millions of users quickly, the network is showing the effects of heavier demand.

According to Ookla's report, the single wholesale network model run by Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB) initially placed Malaysia among the world’s fastest 5G markets, with a blistering median download speed of 451.79 Mbps in late 2023.

However, as the network matured and user numbers surged, that speed has fallen to 242.92 Mbps by the third quarter of 2025.

Upload speeds have also declined over the same period, going from 49.87 Mbps to 29.52 Mbps.

Despite the slowdown, Malaysia’s 5G performance remains competitive, Ookla said.

Its median download speed still outpaces Japan (124.11 Mbps), the Philippines (120.16 Mbps), and Thailand (169.35 Mbps).

However, it now lags behind regional leaders like South Korea (over 528 Mbps) and neighbouring Singapore (349.19 Mbps).

The report also highlights a crucial bottleneck: coverage gaps.

While nearly 80 per cent of speed tests are now conducted on 5G-capable devices, most users are still spending almost two-thirds of their connected time on 4G networks.

This is largely due to patchy indoor and rural coverage, which forces devices to fall back to the older network.

To address these challenges, the government has already approved the rollout of a second 5G network, a move designed to improve resilience, boost competition, and ultimately enhance the user experience as Malaysia's digital journey continues.