KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 15 — City Hall (DBKL) today issued a public reminder about the crucial role of bollards, stressing that they are not merely urban decoration but essential safety barriers designed to protect pedestrians from encroaching vehicles.

It also urged road users to respect pedestrian walkways and to stop the illegal practice of parking or riding motorcycles on pavements.

DBKL explained that its bollards are installed with a minimum spacing of 600mm, a standardised design that ensures accessibility for wheelchair users, parents with strollers, and the elderly.

For added safety, the bollards are also equipped with reflective strips to improve their visibility at night and during heavy rain.

"Pavements are shared spaces that must be respected by all," DBKL said, urging the public not to create any form of obstruction on these walkways in the interest of collective safety and comfort.

DBKL also reiterated its commitment to making Kuala Lumpur a safer, more organised, and more liveable city for everyone.