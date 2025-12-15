KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 15 — Malaysians have recently been introduced to several federal government initiatives aimed at easing cost-of-living pressures and supporting the country through a period of structural economic transition.

These key programmes, now familiar to many by their acronyms and the use of MyKad for eligibility, are designed to directly benefit Malaysians.

One of the most popular is the Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (SARA) programme under Sumbang Tunai Rahmah (STR). Eligible recipients receive direct cash assistance from the government to help cover living costs, targeting low-income (B40), middle-income (M40), hardcore poor, senior citizens, and singles. Payments are channelled through the Inland Revenue Board (LHDM) and build on previous assistance programmes with improvements, distributed in phases each year.

Part of the Malaysia Madani agenda, SARA aims to assist those truly in need, with STR payments reaching up to RM4,600 per household in 2025, higher than previous programmes.

SARA cash aid ending December 31

Among the well-known initiatives under STR is the one-off RM100 cash aid for every adult Malaysian. The SARA programme, which ends this month, saw significant expansion when Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced that all Malaysians aged 18 and above would receive the one-off assistance.

Announced in conjunction with this year’s Merdeka Day celebrations, the aid became available from August 31 and is valid only until December 31. It affects more than 22 million Malaysians nationwide.

Eligible Malaysians over 18 can use their MyKad to shop for 14 categories of essential goods at more than 7,300 participating stores and supermarkets nationwide, including Mydin, Lotus, Econsave, Speedmart, and selected sundry shops across all districts.

Budi95 petrol subsidy

The Budi Madani RON95 (Budi95) initiative has also grown in popularity, reaching 16 million Malaysians since September. The scheme offers eligible Malaysians RON95 petrol at RM1.99 per litre, up to a 300-litre monthly quota, with payments via MyKad at petrol pumps using cash, card, or e-wallet.

The subsidy ensures local beneficiaries receive the support while reducing leakages such as smuggling. It is open to all Malaysians with a valid MyKad and driving licence, including L and P licences.

The government is reviewing the scheme to ensure fairness, particularly for e-hailing drivers, and may introduce tiered pricing or adjust quotas based on ongoing monitoring and feedback.

The Budi Madani RON95 (Budi95) initiative has also grown in popularity, reaching 16 million Malaysians since September. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Main cash aid programme

STR remains the main cash aid programme for lower-income groups, providing direct government assistance in four phases each year (January, April, August, and November). Payments can reach up to RM4,600 annually, depending on household income and dependents, and are further supplemented through SARA for hardcore poor households via a special debit card.

Other subsidy programmes

Various other government initiatives support underprivileged Malaysians in areas such as healthcare, housing, and youth support.

Healthcare programmes include Skim Perubatan Madani (SPM) for low-income groups and MySalam, a free takaful (Islamic insurance) protection scheme managed by Great Eastern Takaful Berhad for B40 households.

Bantuan Kanak-Kanak (BKK) provides monthly cash assistance to low-income families with children, offering RM250 per child under six, RM200 per child aged seven to 18, and up to RM1,000 per family.

For housing, federal initiatives include Program Perumahan Rakyat (PPR) for rentals or low-cost homes, Rumah Mesra Rakyat (RMR) for home ownership, and PR1MA housing for young working adults priced between RM100,000 and RM400,000, bridging the gap to affordable home ownership.

The Department of Social Welfare (JKM) also provides significant aid for Persons with Disabilities (PwD), including Bantuan OKU Tidak Berupaya Bekerja (BTB) for those unable to work and EPOKU, a monthly allowance for employed PwDs.

For youths, the government, through Keretapi Tanah Melayu Bhd (KTMB), offers the MyRailLife Pass, providing free KTM rides to students and PwDs.