IPOH, Jan 20 – Ipoh City Council member Wong Kar Keat has reportedly clarified that the proposal to ban alcohol sales in Muslim-majority residential areas was only a suggestion from certain groups and has not been approved by the council.

Malaysiakini reported Wong saying the proposal was raised by some Muslim councillors during an Islamic subgroup meeting but did not receive unanimous support.

“The local government should not act as a moral police to restrict citizens’ business activities,” he was quoted saying.

“For example, we do not ban vehicles from the roads to prevent accidents. Similarly, if Muslims violate Islamic teachings, it is the religious authorities who should act, not the local government.”

He emphasised that city council policies must align with the inclusive principles of the Madani government and pledged to discuss the matter further with the mayor.

Wong, who is also Perak DAP Youth chief, said decisions regarding alcohol sales should be left to businesses and not be regulated by local authorities, as such restrictions could hinder commerce.

He stressed that DAP councillors would strongly oppose any such proposal if it were tabled for council approval.

Ipoh mayor Datuk Rumaizi Baharin recently said the city council was considering expanding restrictions on alcohol sales to more Muslim-majority areas, noting that such a policy is currently enforced only in Manjoi.

However, Perak executive councillor for housing and local government Sandrea Ng said the proposal had not been discussed at the state executive council level.

Ng clarified that the mayor’s comments were in response to public concerns and suggestions, and no new policy had been introduced.