JANUARY 30 — “Doctor, I need a new set of ‘gigi palsu’(dentures). Can you make them quickly so I can wear them for the upcoming Chinese New Year celebrations?”

A middle-aged Chinese woman, likely in her fifties, walked into my clinic one morning two months ago, becoming my first patient of the day. She eased herself into the dental chair, flashing a hopeful smile as I prepared to examine her dentures and assess her overall oral health.

As I took a closer look, it became clear that her dentures had seen better days. Nearly a decade old, they were heavily stained with plaque, and the continuous wear had left her palate inflamed and irritated. I gently inquired about her denture care routine.

“I never take them off at night, Doctor. Otherwise, my grandson will be frightened when he sees me without teeth,” she said, chuckling.

Her response was endearing yet concerning on the nocturnal wearing of dentures. Many denture wearers share this habit, unaware of the risks involved in keeping dentures in overnight. While it may seem harmless, wearing dentures around the clock can lead to a host of oral health problems.

For starters, prolonged denture wear prevents saliva from doing its job — naturally cleansing and protecting the soft tissues in the mouth. With reduced oxygen exposure, the gums and palate become breeding grounds for bacteria and fungi. Studies by the American College of Prosthodontists have shown that this can lead to chronic inflammation, increasing the likelihood of developing denture stomatitis (a condition causing redness and irritation beneath the denture) or even oral fungal infections like candidiasis.

Beyond that, wearing dentures overnight has been linked to an increased risk of respiratory infections, including pneumonia. Research published in the Journal of Medical Microbiology reveals that denture material, particularly acrylic, can harbour harmful bacteria when the surface become rough and uneven. If oral hygiene is neglected, these bacteria can multiply, posing a serious risk — especially for the elderly or individuals with weakened immune systems. Imagine the sheer volume of bacteria accumulating when someone hasn’t removed or properly cleaned their dentures for years. It’s a very concerning one!

Thankfully, maintaining good denture hygiene is simple, and the American Dental Association (ADA), alongside the American College of Prosthodontists, has outlined a few essential care practices. First and foremost, dentures should be removed and cleaned daily using a non-abrasive denture cleanser. This helps eliminate bacterial build-up and prevents fungal growth. Simply rinsing them under water isn’t enough — biofilm accumulates over time, contributing to various oral health issues.

An illustrative photo shows a toothbrush placed atop a set of false teeth. — AFP pic

Another crucial point is to avoid exposing dentures to high heat. Boiling water might seem like a good way to disinfect them, but it can cause warping, compromising their fit and comfort. Instead, they should be soaked overnight in water or a denture-cleaning solution, giving the oral tissues much-needed time to rest and recover.

Ill-fitting dentures can also be a source of discomfort and long-term irritation. If dentures feel loose or overly tight, it’s important to see a dentist for adjustments or replacements. Pain and discomfort should never be ignored. Over time, dentures lose their original fit due to natural changes in the mouth, and replacement is often necessary. If the dentures are cracked, discoloured, no longer align with natural teeth, or more than five years old, it’s a good idea to consider getting a new set.

At the end of the day, when in doubt, always seek professional advice. A registered dentist can provide personalized guidance to ensure denture wearers maintain their oral health and comfort. Removing dentures at night may seem like a small change, but it can significantly reduce the risk of infections, inflammation, and even serious respiratory illnesses.

With well-maintained dentures, wearers can confidently engage in celebrations — laughing, chatting, and savouring their favourite festive treats without worry. After all, the essence of Chinese New Year is about coming together and sharing joyous moments.

Wishing everyone a happy, healthy, and prosperous Chinese New Year!

* Dr Afaf Syahira Ahmad Satmi is Oral and Maxillofacial Radiology trainee lecturer at the School of Dental Sciences, Universiti Sains Malaysia.

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.