JANUARY 27 — Donald Trump’s return as US president has sparked concerns, not only about his policies but also about how powerful tech billionaires are shaping the future. During his inauguration, tech leaders like Mark Zuckerberg (Meta), Tim Cook (Apple), Sundar Pichai (Google), Jeff Bezos (Amazon), and Elon Musk (Tesla) were given prominence, overshadowing political figures and cabinet members.

This marked the emergence of what many call “technofeudalism”, a system where tech corporations dominate markets, digital spaces, and even personal freedoms. The strong alliance between Trump’s administration and Big Tech highlights a concerning shift where corporations act like modern-day rulers. These companies control algorithms, platforms, and tools that dictate what people see, think, and do. Under Trump’s leadership, this influence is expected to grow, allowing companies like Meta, Google, and Amazon to shape policies on privacy, competition, and artificial intelligence to their advantage. Critics warn this could further erode personal freedoms and democracy, leaving individuals at the mercy of profit-driven algorithms.

(Left to right) CEO of Meta Mark Zuckerberg, Lauren Sanchez, US businessman Jeff Bezos, CEO of Alphabet Inc and Google Sundar Pichai, and Teska and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk attend the inauguration ceremony of Donald Trump as the 47th US President in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2025. — AFP picc

The rise of technofeudalism is not confined to the US It has global repercussions, especially for countries like Malaysia, which recently joined the BRICS alliance. Malaysia, rely on tech platforms for communication, commerce, and innovation. If US-based tech companies like Google, Meta, and Amazon gain even more control under Trump’s administration, Malaysia may face growing dependency on these platforms. This could hinder the development of homegrown tech industries and stifle innovation in our economy.

Technofeudalism raises questions about data sovereignty. With Big Tech controlling vast amounts of global data, Malaysia risks losing control over sensitive national and consumer information. This could undermine Malaysia's push for digital independence and compromise its ability to regulate foreign tech platforms effectively.

The rise of technofeudalism under Trump’s second term highlights the urgent need for Malaysia to safeguard its digital future. Stronger regulations, regional collaborations, and investment in local tech innovation are critical to ensuring Malaysia remains competitive and independent in the global digital landscape.

Malaysia must balance its reliance on global tech platforms with efforts to build its own digital infrastructure. The stakes are high, but with strategic planning and collaboration, Malaysia can navigate the challenges while securing a future that benefits its people and preserves its sovereignty.

* This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.