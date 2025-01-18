JANUARY 18 — Recent data reveals a concerning trend where a significant number of Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) school leavers choose not to pursue higher education. Reports from 2023 indicate that approximately 300,000 SPM graduates opted not to continue their studies. Furthermore, around 10,000 candidates were absent on the first day of the SPM examination this year.

This phenomenon is considered a crisis in human capital development, as absenteeism during SPM and the reluctance of many SPM graduates to pursue higher education have profound implications for the creation of a skilled workforce and the nation’s progress.

Key contributing factors

One primary reason is students’ desire to gain work experience. They believe that working provides more tangible benefits than continuing education. Industries within the gig economy, such as e-hailing and food delivery, offer job opportunities with low entry requirements but attractive wages. These jobs also provide flexible working hours compared to careers with fixed schedules.

Additionally, students perceive jobs in the gig sector, such as food delivery, as a means to earn better income. For instance, a Foodpanda rider can earn up to RM3,000 per month, significantly higher than the salary of certificate or degree holders, which typically hovers around RM1,500 monthly. This makes the gig economy particularly appealing to students seeking immediate income.

Social media has also played a significant role in shaping these perceptions. Platforms like TikTok and YouTube often portray content creators achieving instant success without requiring advanced education. The success stories of renowned figures like Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg, who reached great heights without completing university, further influence students’ views on the necessity of higher education.

Implications of avoiding higher education

The decision to forgo higher education has wide-ranging consequences for individuals, society, and the nation. While such decisions are often driven by personal interests or peer influence, the long-term effects warrant careful scrutiny. Higher education is pivotal in shaping social identity. Students who choose not to further their studies may feel alienated or undervalued in a society that highly regards education.

For those influenced by the allure of immediate success depicted by social media content creators, the realisation may eventually dawn that such success is often temporary. Consequently, they risk remaining in low-skilled and low-income jobs, thereby limiting their opportunities for social mobility.

The way forward

Although societal norms and perspectives on education may evolve over time, and opportunities arising from rapid technological advancements may assist individuals without higher education, acquiring knowledge remains an essential key to a better life. Education is a long-term investment critical to developing the nation’s human capital.

Addressing this crisis requires collaboration among all stakeholders, including the government, educational institutions, and society. Strategic initiatives must be implemented to ensure students recognise the importance of higher education and its benefits for themselves and the nation.

Conclusion

The crisis of human capital development in Malaysia calls for immediate and concerted efforts. Stakeholders must work together to create awareness, provide necessary support, and foster an environment where education is prioritised as a cornerstone of personal and national growth.

* Afif Aliyana Abu Fitri, Rozila Sifaul Velia Sunarto (Graduate Students, Faculty of Social Sciences and Humanities, Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia) & Dr. Velan Kunjuraman (Senior Lecturer, Faculty of Social Sciences and Humanities, Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia).

