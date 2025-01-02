JANUARY 2 —Welcome to 2025, where the global chessboard isn’t just set — it’s on fire. As we kick off this tumultuous year, let’s peel back the layers of a world that’s morphing faster than a street-side hustler’s hands in Times Square. This isn’t your granddad’s geopolitical tug-of-war; we’re witnessing the dawn of a raucous era where old empires stagger and new powers sprint to the forefront.

In the red, white, and blue corner, we have the United States, swaggering back into its corner with the bruised ego of a heavyweight champ past his prime. Under Trump’s watch, America is doubling down on a cocktail of isolationism and protectionism — it’s like Prohibition all over again, but with trade. Trump’s America is turning inward, reminiscing about the good ol’ days of economic fortresses, seemingly unaware that the world doesn’t pause for nostalgia.

Flip the globe to China, the contender wearing not just silk but armour. As the US retreats into its shell, China is stepping up, toasting to free trade like it’s the new opium of the masses. But let’s not kid ourselves — behind its booming facade, China is playing a perilous game, balancing on the tightrope of economic slowdowns and social unrest. It’s like watching a dragon dance on a razor’s edge.

US President-elect Donald Trump smiles during Turning Point USA's AmericaFest at the Phoenix Convention Center on December 22, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. — AFP pic

Now, cast your eyes to the Middle East, the eternal crossroads of calamity and cradle of conflict. Here, the plot thickens with every drop of oil. The US might fantasize about cutting loose from the Middle East’s apron strings, but let’s be real — the allure of black gold and strategic straits is too intoxicating to quit cold turkey. Amidst this, Israel’s dance with accusations of genocide against the Palestinians isn’t just a regional headline — it’s a global siren call, testing the waters of international diplomacy and moral fortitude.

Back in the European theatre, Nato is bulking up, spurred on by Trump’s demands like a personal trainer from hell. It’s a clear sign that Uncle Sam, while maybe not ready to pass the torch, is definitely asking his buddies to carry more of the load.

As we spin through 2025, the world’s powers are not just shifting; they’re doing the cha-cha with a pace that would leave even the best of us dizzy. This isn’t a time for the faint of heart. It’s a period where empires old and new must navigate the murky waters of alliances, rivalries, and backdoor skirmishes.

In this global brouhaha, where every move could redraw borders or redefine futures, we’re not just spectators; we’re part of the narrative. It’s a spicy, tumultuous world out there, and as the pieces move, we’ve got front-row seats to the action. Buckle up — it’s going to be a wild ride.

* This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.