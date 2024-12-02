DECEMBER 2 — In Sentiments have no merit in law, I cited the English case of Turk v R [2017] where the English Court of Appeal said that criminal prosecutions should not be pursued against those who have died.

Note that it is criminal prosecution not criminal investigation.

Criminal investigation has a number of objectives, six of which may be identified as follows ––

To deter and prevent crimes;

To uncover the occurrence of crimes;

To identify and apprehend criminal offenders;

To recover proceeds of crimes;

To support the prosecution of suspects; and

To maintain public confidence in the administration of justice.

Let’s leave it to the investigative body, be it the police or the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), to investigate the commission of offence or offences by person or persons, whether dead or alive, so that the objective or objectives of investigation may be achieved.

