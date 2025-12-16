KOTA BHARU, Dec 16 — The Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) has issued a flood warning for several districts in Kelantan following forecasts of continuous heavy rain and river water levels expected to rise above danger levels.

In a statement yesterday, the National Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (PRABN) said flooding is expected to occur from tomorrow (December 16) until Friday, following the continuous rain alert (bad weather level) issued by the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) yesterday.

The districts involved are Gua Musang, Jeli, Kuala Krai, Tanah Merah and Pasir Mas, affecting low-lying areas within a five-kilometre radius of the Kelantan River Basin and Sungai Golok.

In Gua Musang, areas at risk include Kampung Limau Kasturi, Kampung Batu Papan, Kesedar Sungai Terah, Kampung Baru Hilir and Hulu, Kampung Kundor, Kampung Nerang, KTM squatter settlements and Simpang Empat Gua Musang.

In Jeli, areas expected to be affected include Kampung Batu Melintang, Kampung Kalai, Kampung Jeli Dalam and Lama, Kampung Layat, Pekan Jeli Lama, as well as Kampung Ayer Lanas, Kampung Legeh and Kampung Sungai Satan.

Meanwhile, in Kuala Krai, low-lying areas around Aur Duri, Kampung Batu Lada, Kampung Bekok, Kampung Guchil, Kampung Kuala Nal, Kampung Laloh, Kampung Manjor, Kampung Gajah and Manik Urai are also on the warning list.

The same warning applies to the Tanah Merah district, including Tanah Merah town area, Kampung Belimbing, Taman Kiara, Kampung Kerilla, Kampung Chekok Ipoh, Kampung Jerangau, as well as areas along Sungai Golok such as Kampung Bendang Besar, Kampung Nibong and Kampung Renab.

In Pasir Mas, areas at risk include Kampung Kubang Binjal, Kampung Kubang Pak Hitam, Kampung Bendang Guchil, Kampung Kelawar, Kampung Bakong, Kampung Siput, Jalan KESBAN, Kampung Banggol Kong, Pekan Rantau Panjang and the surrounding areas.

PRABN said flooding may occur earlier or later than forecasted, and the public, especially residents in areas at risk, are advised to remain vigilant and comply with instructions from the authorities and disaster management agencies. — Bernama