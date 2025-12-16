KOTA KINABALU, Dec 16 — Sabah state assemblymen have expressed confidence that the issue of the state’s 40 per cent special grant from the federal government will be resolved more swiftly due to the close relationship between Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

Datuk Seri Ghulamhaidar @ Yusof Khan Bahadar (GRS-Kawang) said confidence in this matter has been strengthened by the High Court ruling, which affirmed Sabah’s constitutional right to the special grant, as noted by the Sabah Finance Minister during the recent 2026 state budget tabling.

“I also want to express confidence in the exceptional leadership of the Yang Amat Berhormat Sulaman (Hajiji) and his strong ties with Putrajaya, especially with the prime minister, which gives us hope that the issue of the state’s 40 per cent revenue share can be resolved more smoothly.

“Moreover, the law has provided clear guidance as a way forward,” he said while debating the 2026 Sabah Supply Bill at the State Legislative Assembly here yesterday.

He said the strong ties between the state and federal governments have created a ‘bridge’ that streamlines administrative and political coordination, helping to speed up efforts to establish a mechanism for distributing the state’s entitlement.

Voicing similar confidence, Datuk Pengiran Saifuddin Pengiran Tahir Petra (GRS-Pantai Manis) emphasised that restoring the state’s rights is crucial for Sabah’s economic competitiveness as the state undergoes rapid development.

“Once fully realised, this entitlement will greatly strengthen the state’s fiscal position, allowing for increased funding for community development, infrastructure and public services,” he said, stressing that it will significantly boost the state’s finances, enabling Sabah to plan long-term development more sustainably and effectively.

Meanwhile, Justin Wong Yung Bin (Warisan-Sri Tanjong) said the fight to reclaim Sabah’s 40 per cent revenue share should no longer be seen as a political contest, but approached in a more mature and coordinated manner.

He emphasised the importance of a bipartisan approach to speed up the resolution of the issue, noting that both government and opposition lawmakers agree the agenda must be pursued collectively in the state’s best interest.

He said that the results of the state election and voting patterns indicate that the restoration of the rights under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) is not a partisan issue but a collective demand of the people of Sabah.

The state assembly sitting resumes tomorrow. — Bernama