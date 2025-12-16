PUTRAJAYA, Dec 16 — The Communication Ministry remains on high alert ahead of the possibility of major flooding early next year, to ensure communication services and network connectivity are uninterrupted, said its minister, Datuk Fahmi Fadzil.

He said the ministry’s main focus is to ensure the rapid restoration of communication networks and connectivity in affected areas, while also providing assistance to those impacted.

Fahmi said the major floods that hit several districts in Kelantan earlier this year had provided important lessons, prompting stronger preparation, particularly through closer cooperation with telecommunications companies and providers of communication tower infrastructure.

“During the major floods earlier this year, many (communication) towers were badly affected, with bridges washed away and even (underground) cables damaged. That is why I have instructed teams to remain on high alert and be fully prepared,” he said.

He was speaking in an interview with the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama), led by its editor-in-chief Arul Rajoo Duraj Raj, acting deputy editor-in-chief of News Services Mohd Shukri Ishak and executive editor of Economic News Service M. Saraswathi.

Fahmi said close coordination with telecommunications companies would allow for prompt restoration of affected communication towers once power supply and fibre connections are restored.

“Alhamdulillah, our preparedness is stronger this year, especially in coordinating with telcos to ensure flood-affected towers can be restored swiftly, subject to the availability of electricity and fibre connections.

“Secondly, temporary relief centres will be equipped with WiFi and, if necessary, Starlink. This time, team deployment is much faster, and telcos are playing a crucial role in resolving these issues,” he said.

Fahmi also said the ministry and relevant agencies have implemented site hardening measures at communication towers, including raising the structures of Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) distribution boards to prevent damage from rising water levels.

“I recently visited a tower site in Moyog, Sabah. During recent floods, water levels rose up to shoulder height, submerging the infrastructure and TNB distribution boards. These boards have now been raised efficiently and swiftly, using simple technology while keeping costs under control. We are confident such issues will not happen again,” he said.

Meanwhile, Fahmi said his ministry and its agencies remain on standby to provide welfare assistance, including through the establishment of the MADANI Ehsan Squad and a disaster fund managed by the ministry.

On the welfare of media practitioners, he said the Tabung Kasih @HAWANA under the ministry is sufficient to assist journalists or their families affected by disasters.

“In terms of the fund, I believe we are well-prepared and have sufficient resources to assist any affected families,” he said.

Fahmi said the ministry has identified several individuals affected by the recent floods, but the full count is still being updated and will be finalised.

He said the ministry had also received donations of relief items and has requested that their distribution be carried out in the first quarter of next year, with plans to begin a relief delivery tour as early as January. — Bernama