NOV 28 –– As a young boy, I had always fantasised the thrill of having a backpack over me as I joyfully walked into the school. Laughter, giggles and true friendship have always been something I had looked forward in school. My older brother always shared his share of adventure in school to my parents, whilst I overheard their conversations with great interest.

The days soon came for me to wear my smart uniform and ride along with my brother to school. Will all my fantasies be true in reality? Will I have friends to play, laugh and run around; just as if my mother has read to me during bed time? I was so ready to plunge into this unknown territory with high expectations.

Being highly extroverted, I jumped at the opportunity to make as many friends as possible. I had this thought in me; “I must have much more friends than my brother. For once, I must now come and tell my parents how each of my friend had coloured my life!”

The painted picture which I had as a five-year-old in my mind; soon sizzled away as reality soon stung me hard. Children in general only wanted to play with someone who atypically conformed to their social norms. Children, whom they classify as “different”, will be ostracised and constantly be victims of bully and “name calling”. It was very painful for me because I had envisaged school to be a “child’s playground” but in reality, it was a painful journey for children in the spectrum. But, nobody understood that we never asked to be born this way.

What started as a dream to go to school, with thoughts of sunshine and laughter turned out to be a bleak mood with constant ridicule from my peers. It is a feeling I cannot put into words. The feeling seem so stoned to me and people around me thinks it is perfectly alright!

I speak on behalf of all my peers who have their share of challenges, be it developmental, physical or emotional. Can’t people treat us with compassion? Is being humane no more a practice in today’s cruel world? There were many days I had gone back home feeling dejected and shown my frustration on my family because of the cruel reception I had received at school; taunted my little mind. Many people had failed to realise that in our own circles, we may have a relative, a sibling or a parent with a challenge. So, why do we continue treating people with challenges differently? Would we like it if someone did it to our family member?

So, to all the people who is reading this; let’s make a difference. Embrace inclusivity! Make a difference to the lives of the people around us....

